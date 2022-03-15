MANILA - A total of 9 party-lists have garnered 2 percent voter preference which would be enough to secure them at least one Congressional seat in the upcoming elections, survey by Pulse Asia showed.

Based on Pulse Asia's pre-election survey, 83 percent of their 2,400 adult respondents "expressed support" for a party-list group.

"The said level of support enables the following groups to surpass the 2.0 percent voter preference they need to secure at least one seat at the House of Representatives in the first round of seat allocation," Pulse Asia said.

These are the following party-list groups:

- ACT-CIS - 8.02 percent

- Ako Bicol - 5.97 percent

- Senior Citizens Party-list - 5.61 percent

- Malasakit@Bayanihan - 5.38 percent

- 4Ps - 5.25 percent

- An Waray - 2.92 percent

- Uswag Ilonggo - 2.60 percent

- Gabriela - 2.31 percent

- AGAP - 2.11 percent

ACT-CIS, Ako Bicol, Senior Citizens, Malasakit@Bayahihan, and 4Ps, Pulse Asia said, might get 3 seats due to the support they garnered during the poll.

An Waray, Uswag Ilonggo, Gabriela, and AGAP, meanwhile, could get 2 seats.

A total of 177 party-list groups are participating in the upcoming May elections.

The pre-election poll, conducted face-to-face, was held on Feb. 18 to 23 this year, Pulse Asia said.

Presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio topped the same poll.

Twenty percent of the seats in the House of Representatives are reserved for party-list representatives.

The party-list system is meant to give a voice to marginalized sectors in the lower chamber, though it has faced criticism after recent elections saw party-list groups field members of political families as nominees.

Various groups and sectors have called on the Commission on Elections to review some party-list groups who supposedly do not serve the interests of the public and were just seeking a House seat for power.

Poll watchdog Kontra Daya recently reported that 7 out of 10 party-list groups have been hijacked by political clans, big businesses, and state interests.

