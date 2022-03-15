Supporters get creative as Vice President Leni Robredo and team attend the grand rally at the Paglaum Sports Complex in Bacolod City on Friday, March 11. VP Leni Media handout

MANILA — Over 4,000 mental health professionals and students have shown their support for Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan's respective bids for the country's highest posts.

In a statement released Monday, the group "Psych for Leni" said that the tandem meets the need of a "well-functioning government with leaders who will prioritize the health, education, and social welfare needs of our people, especially those who have been marginalized."

Among those who signed the endorsement are former Commission on Higher Education (CHED) chair Dr. Patricia Licuanan, former Psychological Association of the Philippines (PAP) president Dr. Allan Bernardo, and 30 former leaders of some of the country's largest associations of mental health professionals.

The group also noted that in recent years, there has been a rise in stress, anxiety, and depression, which it attributed to the country's "poor response" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The lack of access to basic needs, unemployment, job insecurity, poverty, social inequality, injustice, oppression, and distortion of the truth have all contributed to Filipino people’s distress, mental health issues, and diminished wellbeing," the group added.

It also said that it believes Robedo and Pangilinan have the "competence, courage, and compassion" to be the next president and vice president.

For her part, Licuanan said that she supports Robredo's candidacy because of her "exceptional qualities" that make her a "role model and leader we need and deserve.

Other groups, including educators at the Ateneo de Manila University, have earlier expressed support for Robredo and Pangilinan.

Local officials have also recently come out in support of Robredo, among them Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando and Eastern Samar Governor Ben Evardone, a close ally of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Evardone also noted on Tuesday that his endorsement of Robredo "carries the blessing" of Duterte.

House Deputy Speaker and Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez on Tuesday also urged Duterte to back Robredo's presidential bid.

