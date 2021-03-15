What to do if a household member is sick with COVID-19

Courtesy of WHO

MANILA - As COVID-19 continues to spread, experts have urged the public to keep their guards up against the virus.

The disease has claimed over 2.6 million lives since the pandemic began, with nearly 120 million people infected.

But what can you do if a loved one got sick with COVID-19 and needs to recover at home? The World Health Organization has offered some tips to protect yourself and other family members from infection.

ISOLATE THE SICK PERSON

The WHO said you must prepare a separate room or isolated space for the patient and keep distance from others.

The room or space must be well-ventilated and windows must be opened frequently.

REDUCE CONTACT WITH THE VIRUS

The UN health agency said you must identify one household member to be the contact person who is not at high risk and has the fewest contacts with people outside.

If in the same room as the sick person, wear a medical mask, the WHO said.

You must use separate dishes, cups, eating utensils and bedding from the sick person.

Lastly, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

TAKE CARE OF THE SICK PERSON

The WHO said it is important to monitor the sick person's symptoms regularly.

The agency also stressed that special attention must be given if the person is at high risk for serious illness.

To recover from COVID-19, the sick person must be well-rested and always hydrated.

DANGER SIGNS

If the sick person is experiencing breathing difficulty, loss of speech or mobility, confusion or chest pain, the WHO urges families to seek medical help immediately.

RELATED VIDEO