Vico Sotto tests negative for COVID-19

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto. Courtesy of the Mayor Vico Sotto's Facebook account

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said he tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed last week to his driver who later died due to the disease.

Sotto, 31, and other city hall workers were last in contact with his "Kuya Vener" on Wednesday and were swabbed 4 days after.

"Negative ang result ng PCR test ko. Negative din yung nakasama namin sa sasakyan," Sotto said on Twitter, sharing a photo of the result from the Pasig City Children's Hospital.

"Thank you for your messages and prayers. Let's do our part to prevent the spread of this virus and its variants," he added.

Earlier in the day, Sotto said that even if he gets a negative result, he will complete his quarantine period until March 24, in accordance with Department of Health guidelines.

Sotto said he has canceled all his face-to-face appointments and meetings, while documents that he has to sign would be sanitized before and after these are delivered to his room.

The Philippines has recorded increasing fresh cases over the past several days, prompting local officials, especially in Metro Manila, to impose localized lockdowns, curfews, other relevant measures.

