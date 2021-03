MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said he is on quarantine after his driver died of COVID-19 last week.

The mayor said he was exposed to the said patient 2 weeks ago.

"Hindi muna ako makakapasok sa trabaho at kina-cancel ko muna ang mga appointment at meeting. Kung maaari ay via Viber at Zoom muna," Sotto announced on his Facebook page.

The mayor said he underwent COVID-19 testing on Sunday and is still waiting for its results.

