Universidad de Zamboanga grad tops Mar. 2021 respiratory therapist board exams

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Monday that 294 out of 467 examinees passed the Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination given this March 2021.

Reinour Amilhamja Nebab from Universidad de Zamboanga topped the board examination with a rating of 87.50 percent.

Nadza Taib Garingan, also from Universidad de Zamboanga, and Keren Taca Safawil from Pines City College both placed second with a rating of 86.50 percent, while Yana Lecery Bawalan Degay, also from Pines City Colleges, placed third with 86 percent.

The successful examinees who garnered the highest places in the examination are the following:

