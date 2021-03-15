Unilab denies claims linking company to slay of community cats in Mandaluyong

Courtesy of Cats of Greenfield District Facebook Page

MANILA - Pharmaceutical company Unilab has denied allegations it exterminated stray cats wandering in its production facility in Mandaluyong City.

"We have looked further into the matter, including a thorough review of our third-party contract provider’s procedures. We have confirmed that no cat was ever exterminated in any of their processes," the company said in a statement Friday.

Unilab was reacting to a social media post by Cats of Greenfield District that claimed community felines were allegedly being "trapped and inhumanly killed."

The cats, whether adults or kittens, were put in sacks and drowned in nearby rivers, the group alleged.

Unilab, makers of various household medicine brands said it was putting on hold the services of a pest control firm it hired.

The company was identified by Cats of Greenfield District as Rentokil, "the Philippines' largest and most trusted pest controller," according to its website.

Unilab also vowed to work with the local animal welfare group on finding "better ways to care for the stray cats" while complying with regulatory requirements.

The Good Manufacturing Practice standards set by the Food and Drug Administration ensure that regulated pharmaceutical products in the market meet efficacy, safety and purity requirements.

"Related to this, we have reached out to the concerned community to engage in a healthy dialogue on this matter. We already offered to meet with them in order to learn more about improving processes," it said.

THEY DON'T DESERVE TO BE KILLED

The Cats of Greenfield District has decried that many of their "beloved cats" suddenly went missing in the area. They later found out the felines were allegedly being exterminated as part of a pest control problem.

"We have collectively spent countless hours feeding and helping these cats tapos pinapatay lang sila ng walang kalaban-laban (then they were helplessly killed)," the group wrote on Facebook.

Many of the cats were already spayed and neutered, and described to be "extremely friendly" to all, it added.

The group stressed that killing of domestic cats is punishable by law. Under Republic Act 8485 or Animal Welfare Act of 1998, violators may face a jail term of up to 2 years and fine of P5,000 or both.

"We may be a small group but we will fight together because what they are doing is wrong. They don’t deserve to be killed," the Cats of Greenfield District said in its Facebook post.

"They are loved and cared for. They don’t bother anyone in the area. If anything, sobrang natutuwa pa po ang mga tao 'pag nakakalaro sila (people enjoy playing with them). So, please help us spread the word. We can’t do this alone. Let’s fight for their lives."

RENTOKIL DOESN'T CONDONE PRACTICE

In a statement, Rentokil said it does not condone such practice of controlling cat population and assured it "strictly" follows the law.

"Our method of control is only limited to trapping with Cat Cage Traps then relocate captured cats not less than 10 kilometers away from the site. Moreover, the relocation site for cat release is ensured to be suitable for them to survive," the company wrote on Facebook.

Rentokil said stray cat management was intended to eliminate potential risk to employees from rabies and infections.

"As of the moment, we are thoroughly investigating this matter and as this has brought up serious impact we are also considering legal action in addressing this," it said.

Rentokil called on the public to report any illegal practice related to the company's pest control procedures.

