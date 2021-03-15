Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 15,881 with 5 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 15,881 as 5 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 9 new recoveries and 2 new fatalities.

The reported number of new cases, recoveries and fatalities have been in the single digits since March 10.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 5,275 as 9,563 of those infected have recovered, while 1,043 have died.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 829 in the Asia Pacific, 915 in Europe, 3,454 in the Middle East and Africa, and 77 in the Americas.

15 March 2021



In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 626,893 people. The tally includes 12,837 deaths, 560,577 recoveries, and 53,479 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 119.8 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread. New variants were also reported in South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Over 2.6 million people have died while more than 67.9 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

