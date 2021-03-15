PNP to exercise 'maximum tolerance' in enforcing Metro Manila curfew

Uniformed personnel of the JTF-NCR man the corner of Maceda and España boulevard in Manila as the “hard lockdown” was implemented on 8pm of April 23, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file photo

MANILA - The Metro Manila Police said it would enforce "maximum tolerance" as the capital region's uniform curfew of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. begins Monday.

Essential workers, authorized persons outside their residence (APOR) and those with emergencies are allowed to go outside during the 2-week curfew, said Metro Manila Police chief. Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr.

"We will exercise maximum tolerance pa rin para naman mapagbigyan, baka 'yung iba hindi alam na we will implement a uniform curfew sa buong Metro Manila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We will exercise maximum tolerance for those who don't know we will implement a uniform curfew in the whole Metro Manila.)

Those who violate minimum health protocols such as non-wearing of face masks and face shield, and non-observance of physical distancing will be penalized according to local ordinance, Danao said.

"Atin pong pinapatupad number 1 dyan is to stay at home lalo na sa ating non-APORs...Istrikto po nating ipapatupad 'yan, ang paggamit ng face mask, face shield, at stay at home,” he said.

(We are prioritizing stay at home policy, especially to our non-APORs...We will be strict in enforcing this, and the use of face mask, face shield, and the stay at home policy.)

Last year, the police came under fire for allegedly violating human rights during its enforcement of Metro Manila's strict lockdown.

In Manila, first time curfew violators will be sent to exercise in a basketball court, according to its police chief Gen. Leo Francisco.

Those who will violate health protocols succeeding times will be fined, he added.

"Nagpahanap na ako ng isang basketball court para doon sila ilagay para may physical distancing. 'Pag nakapagperform sila ng exercise na nararapat sa kanilang edad at sa nararapat na oras ay pwede na silang pauwiin," he said.

(I'm still looking for a basketball court so they can observe physical distancing. Once they've performed exercise appropriate for their age at the appropriate time, they can go home.)

Policemen who abuse their authority during curfew will face administrative charges, Danao said.

"We have been advising them naman not to break any protocols. 'Yung simpleng pagpa-party party, siguro naman with their 1 year implementation, siguro alam na natin ano ang violations na nangyayari," he said.

(Those who attend parties, with their 1 year implementation they likely know what are violations.)