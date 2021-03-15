Palace spokesman Harry Roque catches COVID-19

Presidential Spokesperson Herminio "Harry" Roque Jr. listens as President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on March 8, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Roque said he recently took 2 tests for the novel coronavirus. He tested negative for COVID-19 on March 10, on the eve of his trip with President Rodrigo Duterte.

Roque said he took another test on Sunday because he was supposed to meet Duterte on Monday.



"Dito po lumabas na tayo ay positibo," he said in a press briefing. "Iyong nagkaroon po sa akin ng close contact, I ask you po for your indulgence, pero kinakailangan po kayong mag-quarantine.

(That's where we tested positive. Those who had close contact with me, I ask you for your indulgence, but you need to go on quarantine.)

"Bukas po iyong magiging case bulletin ng DOH, kasama na rin po ang inyong abang lingkod because as of 11:29 this morning, nakuha ko po ang resulta na positibo po ako para sa COVID,"

(The case bulletin tomorrow of the Department of Health will include your humble servant because as 11:29 this morning, I got the result that I am positive for COVID.)

More details to follow.