Makati hospitals pushed to limit amid COVID-19 spike - Binay

The facade of Ospital ng Makati on April 3, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - COVID-19 admissions have pushed hospitals in Makati City to full capacity, Mayor Abby Binay said Monday, as the city faces a new wave of infections.

"This is not just peculiar to my neighbors but also Makati has seen a rising number as early 2 weeks ago," she told ANC. "In fact, our bed occupancy is already at 100 percent as early as last week... I'm really praying that we put some sense of control and to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Makati City has so far tallied 12,511 COVID-19 cases, of which 11,245 recovered while 442 died from the disease. It currently has 824 patients deemed infectious or active cases.

Data from Department of Health as of March 13 showed that bed occupancy for COVID-19 patients in Ospital ng Makati was at "critical" level while Makati Medical Center was considered "high-risk".

Ospital ng Makati has 94 occupied beds and 2 vacant while 91 beds in Makati Medical Center were taken and 29 remained available.

For Binay, the surge in COVID-19 cases and reintroduction of tougher restrictions were like "déjà vu".

"It seems like a déjà vu all over again. March 15 is the day we passed the executive order for the curfew and for the lockdown. So, parang (it's like) where have we been in that 1 year? How come it’s like we're starting from zero all over again?" she said.

To halt COVID-19 transmission, Makati City has placed 2 zones in Barangay Pio del Pilar under a 3-day lockdown from March 13 to 16.

Binay also lamented that city health authorities noticed that "higher percentage" of people testing positive for COVID-19 were those who went outside Metro Manila.

She urged residents to follow all health measures, including the reimposition of curfew, to stop the COVID-19 spread.

"We are dong this to our health workers. Pagod na pagod na po sila (They are very tired). The hospitals are full for COVID beds. You wouldn’t wanna be sick today. You wouldn't want to have COVID today because there are not enough facilities to accommodate you," Binay said.