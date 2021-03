From Phivolcs website

MANILA - A 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit the waters off Davao Oriental on Monday night, according to Phivolcs.

It struck at 9:10 p.m. approximately 30 km southeast of Manay town at a depth of 30 km.

The tremor was tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said. Aftershocks and damage to structures are not expected.

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake also struck off Zambales on the same night, the agency earlier said.

Intensities 1 up to 4 were reported in nearby towns and provinces.

