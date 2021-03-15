Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes off Zambales: Phivolcs

MANILA - A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck off Zambales on Monday night, Phivolcs said.
The tremor happened 17 kilometers southwest of Iba town at 7:20 p.m.
The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 28 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.
Intensity II was reported in Mabalacat City in Pampanga and in Quezon City.
The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:
Intensity II - Guagua, Pampanga
Intensity I - Quezon City; Marikina City; Calumpit, Bulacan; Dagupan City; San Jose, Nueva Ecija
The tremor was not expected to cause damage nor aftershocks, Phivolcs said.
