Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes off Zambales: Phivolcs

MANILA - A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck off Zambales on Monday night, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened 17 kilometers southwest of Iba town at 7:20 p.m.

The quake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 28 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

Intensity II was reported in Mabalacat City in Pampanga and in Quezon City.

The following instrumental intensities were also recorded:

Intensity II - Guagua, Pampanga

Intensity I - Quezon City; Marikina City; Calumpit, Bulacan; Dagupan City; San Jose, Nueva Ecija

The tremor was not expected to cause damage nor aftershocks, Phivolcs said.

