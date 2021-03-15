Kawalan ng guidelines para sa PWD, senior discount online inireklamo

MAYNILA — Nagbanta ang isang consumer group na maghahain na sila ng pormal na reklamo kapag hindi pa naglabas ng guidelines ang pamahalaan para ma-avail ng senior citizens at persons with disability (PWD) ang kanilang discount sa mga online transaction.

Ang senior citizens na sina Ignacio Zinampan at Bong Dalusong, umaaray dahil ang minamandatong discount para sa kanila ay hindi nila magamit sa pagbili online.

"Ang laki ng discount ng senior, 20 percent 'yan eh dito sa kanila [sa online], wala eh, kung ano ang normal price 'yun na ang presyo nila. Siyempre mapipilitan ka," reklamo ni Dalusong.

"Kung magkakaroon tayo ng discount, malaking bagay 'yun. Medyo makakatipid ka nang konti at saka online di ka na lalabas ng bahay, di ka na gaanong mahirapan pa, eh sa panahon ng pandemic mahirap nang magtiwala pa," sabi naman ni Zinampan.

Sabi ni Laban Konsyumer president Vic Dimagiba, nagbigay na sila ng ultimatum sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) at Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) para maglabas ng patakaran para sa kapakanan ng mga senior at PWD.

"I'm pushing with the filing of the formal complaint already with the anti-red tape authority by executing an affidavit of complaint... Di nila ginagawa ang trabaho nila, causing prejudice to our sector, and that's not only unfair, that could also be illegal," giit ni Dimagiba.

Noon pang isang taon, nanawagan na ang grupo na maglabas ang gobyerno ng guidelines para makakuha na ng discounts ang mga senior citizen at PWD kapag bibili online pero wala pa silang nailalabas hanggang ngayon.

"The problem is the longer they drag their feet on these guidelines and mechanics, the longer our rights and privileges are being denied. It's a consumer right eh, access to basic necessities including discounts provided by law," ani Dimagiba.

Ayon naman sa DTI at DSWD, hindi daw ganoon kadali magbalangkas ng guidelines.

"The verification part by the online seller is very challenging especially if it passes through a service provider... There is also the double discount that is bound to happen on the purchase of the goods and the delivery of the service fee... So we are looking at the intricacies kung paano natin sya ire-resolve. It is not easy to come out with the guidelines and we are working on this with the DSWD," ani DTI Undersecretary Ruth Castelo.

"Ang DSWD ay nagbibigay na ng komento sa draft guidelines na ito," sabi naman ni DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao.

Sabi naman ni Dimagiba, nagawa na ito noon sa online bookings ng airlines kaya wala siyang nakikitang problema.

"Technology would not be very difficult. Five years ago we had the same situation but we were able to do it on the availment of discounts through online booking on the domestic airline... I think it can be done now," aniya.

Pagbabanta pa ni Dimagiba, kapag hindi pa nailabas ang guidelines pagkatapos ng Holy Week ay irereklamo na nila ang DTI at DSWD.

