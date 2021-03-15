Early registration for School Year 2021-2022 starts March 26: DepEd

MANILA – The Department of Education said Monday early registration in public schools for School Year 2021-2022 would take place from March 26 to April 30.

“All incoming Kindergarten, Grades 1, 7, and 11 in public elementary and secondary schools shall pre-register to allow the Department to make necessary preparations and incoming plans for the coming school year,” Education Secretary Leonor Briones said in a statement.

Briones said early registration should be done remotely in areas under general community quarantine, while in-person registration can be conducted in areas under modified general community quarantine as long as health protocols are observed.

The education chief noted that students in Grades 2 to 6, 8 to 10, and 12 are already considered pre-registered and do not need to participate in the month-long activity.

Public schools usually conduct early registration from the last week of January to February, but the period was moved this year due to changes in the school calendar prompted by the pandemic.

Last year, public schools started classes on October 5 and shifted to distance learning after government indefinitely banned in-person classes and closed down schools due to the threat of COVID-19.

The DepEd has yet to announce when classes would start for School Year 2021-2022.



