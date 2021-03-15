Duterte-Duterte tandem in 2022 a 'negative factor' - analyst

MANILA - The possible tandem of President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio may face challenges in the 2022 general elections, a political analyst said Monday.

"There's an inherent problem there because both are from Mindanao. Mindanao has a very low number of voters," Ramon Casiple of consulting and research firm Novo Trends PH.

"Considering this will be a strong election, meaning there are other candidates who are possible winners, for me, it's a negative factor if it’s a Duterte-Duterte."

Casiple also said the candidacy of Duterte in 2016 received broad support from politicians at the national level.

"It will be an entirely different ballgame if we're talking of a Duterte-Duterte tandem because 2016 was actually an alliance when former Presidents and other national politicians contracted with Duterte to support his candidacy. It's not a simple Duterte only," he said.

"In fact, that would be a situation now. If it's a Duterte-Duterte, Duterte will not have any clear support from other families [and] political parties and so on. They would have to do it alone and that will be a new development."

However, Casiple noted that talks of Duterte and his daughter running in next year's polls could be a trial balloon. The President's camp may also be trying to smoke out their possible rivals.

"At this point in time, it’s more of an inner party development and also trying to bait the other groups to come out with their own candidate so that you can be sure who the possible are the ones would be running," he said.

If Duterte truly runs for vice president, Casiple said these could be his reasons: "Well, he has to have a friendly next president not only because he has all these problems but also because he has his own agenda. It's pro-Mindanao, for example."

"Many of these plans that he had are still to be completed. He doesn't want an antagonistic or a different President who he can’t talk to."

Duterte, who is turning 76 later this month, has been urged by his party mates in PDP-Laban to run for vice president in next year's elections. His daughter, meanwhile, has repeatedly said she is not seeking the presidency.

