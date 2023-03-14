Ini-sponsor na sa plenaryo ng Senado ang Committee Report 25 na tumatalakay sa mataas na presyo ng sibuyas.

Sa kanyang sponsorship speech, sinabi ni Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform Chairman Senator Cynthia Villar na October 2022 nagsimulang sumipa ang presyo ng sibuyas at umabot sa P750 per kilo noong Disyembre.

Lumabas din sa pagdinig na ang mga sibuyas na ibinebenta ng P700 hanggang P750 pesos per kilo ay binili sa mga magsasaka sa Occidental Mindoro ng P8 hanggang P15 per kilo noong April 2022.

Habang ang mga magsasaka sa Pangasinan at Nueva Ecija sinabi na ang kanilang farmgate noong December 2022 ay P200 hanggang P250.

"The farmers of Occidental Mindoro said that the traders in Occidental Mindoro bought onions from farmers for only 8 to 15 pesos. Ang masakit dito, Mr. President, ang binili sa kanila ng otso hanggang kinse pesos ay inimbak ng mga traders sa cold storage, at saka inilabas nung nagkaroon na ng shortage at mataas na ang presyo. Kung maaalala nyo, Mr. President, noong March to April 2022, harvest season, nabalitaan natin na nabubulok na lang sa kalsada ang mga sibuyas dahil sa sobrang baba ng presyo sa farmgate. Pagdating ng December, biglang ang presyo ay 750 pesos na," ani Villar.

Lumabas din aniya sa pagdinig na ang mga cold storage facilities ginagamit ng mga trader.

"The investigation was presented with conflicting data, nothing definitive and nothing authoritative, not even from the PSA. This is not only unique to the onion industry but characteristic of the agricultural sector, which has paved the way for the unbridled importation of agricultural products, creating havoc on the agricultural sector. The absence of official data has allowed the free-wheeling extrapolation of figures, but not for the purpose of presenting the true picture of the agricultural sector but to justify the desired volume of importation and to intellectually provide basis for the overall discredited policy of liberalized importation of agricultural products," dagdag pa ni Villar.

Kabilang naman sa mga rekomendasyon ng komite ang pagbuo ng "Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Task Force" na tututok sa buong sektor ng agrikultura.

Para masuportahan ito, magtatalaga ng Special Court o Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Court na lilitis sa economic sabotage cases at magkakaroon din ng Special Team of Prosecutors.

"As for importation, if the same is necessary, approval of importation permits must be logically scheduled so as not to impede and completely compete with local production and harvest. The import volume must be correctly established and such must be only for purposes of providing the needed supply in the market. Ayaw na po nating makitang nagtatapon ng sibuyas ang mga farmers natin dahil sa sobrang baba ng presyo dulot ng maling timing ng importasyon," ani Villar.

