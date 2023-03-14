MANILA — Criminal complaints have been filed against a secretary of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. and 5 others who were arrested during a series of raids that seized several firearms and explosives from his houses last week, police confirmed on Tuesday.

The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said complaints for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and the Law on Explosives were filed against Jose Pablo Gimarangan and Roland Aguisanda Pablio, "in which Cong. Teves, Jr. is also impleaded as respondent."



Teves' secretary Hannah Mae Sumerano and 3 others were charged with violation of RA 10591, the CIDG said.

Teves and his 2 sons "were not around" during the raids on their house and other properties, the police noted.

"However, the criminal complaints against them for violation of RA 10591 and RA 9516 will be filed as soon as possible," said the CIDG.

Teves, who has yet to return from an overseas trip, is fighting allegations of involvement in the killing of Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, after a suspect implicated the lawmaker.

Teves earlier said he and his clan had nothing to do with the murder.

Last month, the lawmaker's brother, Pryde Henry Teves, was unseated by Degamo after the Supreme Court declared him the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship.

The CIDG last week filed murder complaints against Rep. Teves and several others for the death of 3 people in 2019.

Days later, police raided his homes in search of allegedly unlicensed firearms. The raids had no links to Degamo's slay, the CIDG recently clarified.