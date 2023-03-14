

MANILA — House lawmakers on Tuesday urged senators to give charter change a chance as the chamber geared up to vote on final approval of a bill implementing the call for a constitutional convention to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte, however, conceded that the House would have to respect the prerogative of the Senate should it sit on the proposal.

“We in the House would respect such a decision by a majority of our senators and let this latest initiative on constitutional reform kick the bucket,” Villafuerte said.

“However, at this point, we are appealing to our senators to give serious thought to the timely plenary action on this latest constitutional reform proposal, in consideration of the overwhelming support in the House of Representatives," he added.

Villafuerte is president of the 45-member strong National Unity Party, the second biggest power bloc in the chamber, and they all voted for Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 6 calling for a constitutional convention on third and final reading.

“The zeitgeist in the House is the urgency for constitutional reform to sustain the Philippine growth momentum, create more—and better—jobs, and improve the lives of our people, as promised by President Marcos during last year’s elections,” he said.

On Monday, House Committee on Constitutional Amendments chair Rufus Rodriguez urged the Senate not to ignore the House initiative.

“The Senate cannot and should not ignore our initiative, which is an expression of the people’s consensus we gathered in our recent nationwide public hearings and consultations,” he said.

“Inter-chamber courtesy calls that the Senate tackles any measure passed by the House, especially if it is approved by an overwhelming vote and requires urgent attention, and vice versa,” Rodriguez stressed.

The House is set this week to similarly pass on third and final reading House Bill (HB) No. 7352, which is meant to be the implementing law for RBH 6.