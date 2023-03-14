The Philippine Red Cross has deployed a humanitarian package, including Hot Meals on Wheels, to Davao De Oro after it was hit by a series of earthquakes that affected over 6,000 families. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Red Cross.

MANILA — The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has deployed various aid to help the families affected by the recent strong earthquakes in Davao de Oro.

The humanitarian package includes an emergency medical services team, medical tents, food trucks, a water tanker, and trained psychological first-aid providers, the PRC said in a statement.

Over 1,200 individuals in evacuation centers have been served hot meals. More than 6,000 individuals also benefitted from the tanker that has so far dispensed 35,000 liters of water, according to the PRC.

Around 48 patients are being treated in the 3 medical tents set up by the PRC at the Davao De Oro Provincial Hospital.

Meanwhile, psychological first aid was provided to 62 adults and 88 children at Andap National High School evacuation center.

The entirety of Davao de Oro was placed under a state of calamity on Monday, following a series of earthquakes that damaged hundreds of houses and affected some 6,720 families.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the resolution declaring a state of calamity during a virtual session on Saturday, March 11.

As of March 12, the total number of recorded earthquakes in Davao de Oro has reached 1,468, with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 5.9. However, only 33 tremors were felt by residents. -- With a report from Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News