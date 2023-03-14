PH, US to hold biggest war games with 17,600 troops: AFP official

Philippine and United States armed forces conduct a bilateral amphibious exercise (AMPHIBEX) on March 31, 2022 in the vicinity of Claveria, Cagayan Valley as part of the 37th iteration of Philippine-US Exercise Balikatan. SN2 Mark Jade Autencio PN/AFP handout/File photo.

MANILA — The Philippines and the United States are set to hold the biggest war games this year with 17,600 troops participating, an official of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said on Tuesday.

"This is officially the largest Balikatan exercise," said Col. Michael Logico, spokesperson of the Balikatan 2023.

The Balikatan is the largest annual Philippine-led bilateral exercise of the AFP with the US Armed Forces.

This year’s Balikatan will be held from April 11 to 28 in various areas in the country, including Palawan, Antique, and parts of Northern Luzon.

Out of the said troops, 12,000 will come from the United States, while the rest are Philippine troops.

A 111-person contingent from the Australian Defense Force will also be joining the military exercises.

"They will be taking part in smaller events… special operations, mostly. Smaller land-based exercises," said Logico, who is also the director of the Joint and Combined Training Center of the AFP Education, Training and Doctrine Command.

A team from Japan is also expected to participate as observers.

The number of participating troops this year is nearly double than last year’s 8,900.

The Balikatan 2023 will include live-fire exercises at sea—a first for the US-Philippine war games, according to Logico.

"[In the past], we are exercising inside the CERAB, inside Fort Magsaysay. While we are still doing that, we are now going to be exercising outside the traditional areas. Part of it is we are going to be doing live fire exercises in the water. Practically, we’re exercising in key locations where we are able to utilize all our service components,” the official said.

"Dati, we’re just exercising the Air Force and the Army pero walang participation ‘yung Navy kasi it’s in land, so we are doing it in the water so we can exercise all our service components," he added.

(Previously we were just exercising the Air Force and the Army but without the participation of the Navy because it’s on land, so we are doing it in the water so we can exercise all our service components.)

Logico said the AFP will be using its newly-acquired frigates, FA-50 jets and artillery in the Balikatan.

