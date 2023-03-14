Fish vendors attend to their customers at the fish section of the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on November 24, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the construction of cold storage facilities in more ports to curb the spoilage of fishermen's catch and prevent reliance on imports, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Fish spoilage hovers at 25 to 40 percent due to a shortage in post-harvest equipment like blast freezer, ice making machines, and cold storage warehouses, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said, quoting the fisheries bureau.

Marcos said if the Philippines could limit the spoilage to 8 to 10 percent, it would no longer depend on importing fish from other nations, according to the PCO.

“So gumawa kami ng plano, may plano ongoing. Nagtatayo tayo ng cold storage facilities. May expansion sa mga ibang lugar kagaya ng GenSan, ng CDO, mayroon na silang facility at mayroon pang mga ilalagay sa ibang lugar. Altogether 11 areas we will be installing cold storage,” Marcos said.

(So we made a plan, there is an ongoing plan. We will build cold storage facilities. There is an expansion in other areas like General Santos and Cagayan de Oro, they already have facilities and more will be put up in other areas.)

“Doon sa mga mas maliliit na bagsakan ay mag-provide naman kami ng ice-making machine para naman puwedeng ilagay kaagad sa yelo para tumagal naman na sariwa ‘yung mga isda,” he added.

(In smaller ports, we will provide an ice-making machine so they could keep the fish fresh for longer.)

In a separate statement, the Palace said government would rehabilitate 20 "traditional landing ports" for fishermen's catch.

Marcos added that fishponds should be improved to boost production.

"Ang pinakamalaking problema na nakita namin is the provision of credit na binibigyan – may pautang para sa ating mga fishermen para naman meron silang gagamitin, mayroon silang puhunan para pagandahin ang kanilang fishpond," the President said.

"Tapos ‘yung conversion to fish cage na mas malaki ang production kasi ‘pag fish cage. So ‘yung ganyang klaseng teknolohiya kailangan natin ituro at syempre kailangan natin bigyan ng pondo para ‘yung mga bagong gamit, ‘yung mga kailangan na supplies ay may makuha naman ang ating mga fishermen," he continued.

(The biggest problem we saw was the provision of credit to fishermen, which they could use to improve their fishponds. Another thing is conversion to fish cage, which has bigger production. We need that kind of technology and of course, we should allot funds for new equipment, supplies for our fishermen.)

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said it aimed to increase fish production by 10 percent annually in 6 years to help attain food security.

Marcos in November last year approved a P11.2 billion project backed by the World Bank for the country's fisheries sector to address declining catch and other issues.