The House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture and Food has lifted the contempt order that led to the detention of Argo International Forwarders Inc. officials in connection with the ongoing investigation into the price of onions.

The panel chaired by Quezon Rep. Wilfrido Mark Enverga lifted the contempt order after the officials provided explanations about their actions.

"Signifying their willingness to cooperate, help in the ongoing inquiry and having complied with the documentary requirements requested, the Committee unanimously agreed to lift the contempt orders and begin the process of their release," Enverga said in a press release.

According to the press release, Argo Legal Counsel Atty. Ryan Jan Cruz, in a letter addressed to the committee, appealed to have the contempt order lifted and committed to submit the remaining documents.

Cruz likewise stated that Argo has already started photocopying the records yesterday and that he has no intention to disregard their orders or delay the proceedings of the investigation.

Argo President and General Manager Efren Zoleta Jr. and Operations Manager John Patrick Sevilla apologized to the committee and assured the panel of their full cooperation.

Zoleta Jr., Sevilla, and Cruz were detained in the House of Representatives detention center after the Committee cited them contempt during the March 7, 2023 proceedings of the motu proprio investigation into possible hoarding and price manipulation of agricultural products

The three Argo officials were detained after it was discovered that their service agreement lacked an acceptable confidentiality clause as the Argo officials repeatedly claimed that Argo’s service contract has a confidentiality clause that prevented them from disclosing the details of the contracts to the committee.- report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

