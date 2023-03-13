House grieves, honors Lualhati Bautista

MANILA - The House of Representatives grieves the demise of acclaimed Filipino author Lualhati Bautista by paying tribute to her contribution to Philippine literature and cinema.

Bautista passed away on February 12, 2023 at the age of 77.

The measure was adopted during the traditional All Women’s Session of the House of Representatives for Women’s Month.

House Resolution 787 said Bautista was a recipient of numerous literary awards, including the Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature for the novels Gapo (1980), Dekada 70 (1983), and Bata, Bata, Paano ka Ginawa? (1984) as well as two of her short stories entitled: Tatlong kuwento ng Buhay ni Julian Candelabra, and Buwan, Buwan, Hulugan mo Ako ng Sundang.

“Ms. Bautista became known for her honest realism, her courageous exploration of women 's issues, and her compelling female protagonists, who confront difficult situations at home and in the workplace with uncommon grit and strength.” HR 787 said.

HR 787 also noted that Bautista was a national fellow for fiction of the University of the Philippines Creative Writing Center in 1986 and that she also served as Vice-President of the Screenwriters Guild of the Philippines and chair of the Kapisanan ng mga Manunulat ng Nobelang Popular.

HR 787 also recalled that in 1991, she was the only Filipino included in a book on foremost international women writers which was published in Japan and that she was honored on March 10, 2004 during the 8th Annual Lecture on Vernacular Literature by Women by the Ateneo Library Women's Writings.

It also noted that Bautista is also a multi-awarded screenplay writer.

“Dekada 70 won Best Screenplay at the Gawad Urian, and Young Critics Circle in 2003, and Best Story at the FAP Awards in the same year. Bata Bata, Paano ka Ginawa?, in 2009, won Best Screenplay at the Gawad Urian Awards, FAP Awards, and Young Critics Circle, and Best Story at the FAMAS Awards. Bulaklak sa City Jail was recognized for Best Screenplay and Best Story at the Metro Manila Film Festival in 1984, and Best Story Adaptation at the FAP Awards in 1985. Kadenang Bulaklak won Best Screenplay at the FAMAS Awards in 1994. Lastly, the film Nena won Best Screenplay at the Young Critics Circle in 1996,” according to HR 787.

HR 787 also recalled that Bautista also wrote screenplays for television dramas which include Daga sa Timba ng Tubig, and Isang Banata sa Libro ng Buhay ni Leilani Cruzaldo which won Best Drama Story for Television in the Catholic Mass Media Awards.

A copy of this resolution be transmitted to Bautista’s bereaved family.

