MANILA — The Philippines recorded 983 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

From March 6 to 12 , an average of 140 daily infections were logged in the country, which is 8 percent higher compared to the previous week.

Of the new infections during the week, one case was considered severe or critical, according to the DOH's latest bulletin.

As of Sunday, 351 cases or 9.2 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency said.

At least 265 or 13.4 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 17.1 percent.

During the past week, the DOH also verified 58 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information.

The deaths occurred in the following months:

1 in March 2022

7 in February 2022

5 in January 2022

2 in December 2021

2 in November 2021

9 in October 2021

13 in September 2021

2 in August 2021

4 in July 2021

4 in June 2021

4 in May 2021

2 in April 2021

3 in March 2021

As of March 13, the Philippines has 9,128 active COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic started, the country has tallied 4,078,041 coronavirus infections, of which some 66,217 resulted in deaths.

To date, some 73.9 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, more than 21.6 million people have received their first boosters while 4 million have gotten their second boosters.

