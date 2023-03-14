Datu Sajid Ampatuan found guilty over ghost purchases of agri products

MANILA -- Former Maguindanao governor Datu Sajid Ampatuan was found guilty by the Sandiganbayan 3rd Division of graft and malversation over ghost purchases of rice, corn, other seeds, and fertilizers amounting to P98.249 million.

In the decision promulgated last March 10, the court said Ampatuan and his co-accused Mosibicak Guiabel and Datu Ali Abpi Al Haj were found guilty beyond reasonable doubt of graft. They were sentenced to imprisonment of 8 to 12 years and perpetual disqualification from public office.

In the informations filed by the Office of the Ombudsman, Ampatuan, Guiabel, Al Haj, as well as other former provincial officers John Estelito Dollosa, Jr., Osmeña Bandila, Kasan Macapendeg, Norie Unas and Landap Guinaid, conspired with each other by misappropriating public funds for ghost purchases from Tamoni Enterprises in 2009.

For the corresponding malversation case, only Ampatuan and Guiabel were found guilty and ordered to pay the Bureau of Treasury the same amount plus 6 percent per annum interest as restitution, while Al Haj was acquitted.

“We note that the prosecution further used as basis to buttress its cause, the supposed denial by the owners of Tamoni Enterprises the supplier, of their involvement in the subject purchases,” the court said in the decision penned by Associate Justice Bernelito Fernandez, with the concurrence of Division Chairperson Amparo Cabotaje-Tang and Associate Justice Ronald Moreno.

In another graft case involving P49.999 million ghost purchases of similar agricultural products also from Tamoni Enterprises, Al Haj and Guiabel were found guilty beyond reasonable doubt and were sentenced to imprisonment of 8 to 12 years.

Guiabel was also found guilty of malversation for the P49.999 million ghost purchases and was sentenced to reclusion perpetua and ordered to pay the government the amount plus 6 percent interest as restitution. Al Haj was acquitted.

“The accused, for their part, failed to provide evidence that will support the alleged deliveries of the supplies allegedly procured as well as the actual receipt by the intended beneficiaries, at least, through an inspection and acceptance report or a certificate of project completion, among others,” the court said.

Ampatuan presented 5 witnesses, including Childa Chavez, a member of the Questioned Documents Examination Division of the Philippine National Police.

The court noted in the decision that based on Chavez’s comparative examination and analysis of the questioned signatures allegedly of Ampatuan and the submitted standard signatures submitted by Ampatuan, it appeared that there were divergence in the manner of execution, line quality, skill, stroke structure and other individual handwriting characteristics.

The prosecution commented that Ampatuan did not raise the forgery issue when he appealed the notices of disallowance and the report of the special audit team of the Commission on Audit.

The court eventually ruled that the insistence of Ampatuan that his signatures were forged deserves scant consideration.

“Critical in the signature comparison conducted by the expert witness is that the specimen signatures provided by accused Ampatuan did not come from issuing government agencies themselves,” the court said.

The court also noted in the decision that accused Macapendeg, Unas and Guinaid died during trial while the cases against Dollosa and Bandila have to be archived as they remain at large.