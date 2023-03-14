Carcar City in Cebu culled hundreds of hogs over the weekend to prevent the spread of African swine fever. Carcar City LGU

MANILA — Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia on Monday stopped hog culling activities in Carcar City, where cases of African swine fever (ASF) were reported.

Garcia said slaughtering healthy pigs were resulting to unnecessary losses for hog growers.

She said she was also suspicious of the reported ASF outbreak, considering that the supposed confirmed cases were from a slaughterhouse.

“We’re not seeing deaths in massive quantities. ASF, more often than not, causes 100 percent mortality. On the other hand, cholera is treatable. I had started to suspect that this could be cholera,” Garcia told reporters.

Instead of culling, authorities will instead concentrate on surveillance activities on slaughterhouses and backyard farms.

“Let’s proceed logically, sensibly, and always with the general welfare of the people in mind,” Garcia said.

The Cebu provincial government will give hog raisers P5,000 in cash aid for every culled pig.

The province will also assist in the disinfection of hog farms and the vaccination of pigs against cholera.

— Report from Annie Perez