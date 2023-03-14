Former Chief Justice and current Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin speaks before the members of the Malacañang Press Corps at the Guest house, Malacañang on Tuesday October 04, 2022 KJ Rosales, PPA/Pool

MANILA — Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday dismissed reports that he has resigned from his position.

In a message to Palace reporters, Bersamin said: "It is fake news and part of black propaganda."

An online report surfaced over the weekend that the former chief justice has stepped down from his post, citing allegations he was involved in corruption.

Some of his aides reportedly stepped down too, based on the claims. ABS-CBN News reached out to Bersamin regarding the report but he has yet to respond as of this story's posting.

On Saturday, the Presidential Communications Office said the rumors were "not true."

Bersamin took the role of "little president" in September after being appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. He replaced the President's long-time aide Vic Rodriguez, who was embroiled in the controversy of sugar imports weeks before his resignation.

Months before, he denied resigning from his post in Malacañang after a report claimed he was "pressured" to do so from Marcos' inner circle.