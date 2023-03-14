The Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct dual aircraft carrier strike group operations in the US 7th Fleet area of operations. US Navy/File

MANILA — Australia's nuclear submarine deal with the United States and Britain is meant to keep peace in the Indo-Pacific, officials have said.

Australia announced Monday it would buy as many as 5 US nuclear-powered submarines, then build a new model with US and British technology under an ambitious plan to bulk up Western muscle across the Asia-Pacific in the face of a rising China.

In September last year, the United States, Britain, and Australia established a new security framework dubbed "AUKUS," under which Australia is seeking to acquire nuclear submarines through technical cooperation with the partners.

Australia aims to invest in capabilities "to meet the challenges" and ensure a stable, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu said in a tweet.

Yu thanked the Philippines for its support, saying Australia "seeks to become a more capable defense partner in the region."

The submarines that Australia will buy are expected to be equipped with cruise missiles that can strike foes from long distances, offering a potent deterrent to would-be attackers.

US officials declined to say where the submarines would operate.

This decision is up to Australia, US State Department Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said when asked if the submarines would be operated in the South China Sea.

"I wouldn’t want to speculate exactly where any of these submarines may or may not operate and again to make clear, once Australia takes possession of its own submarines, Australia will make its own sovereign decisions about where to sail its own submarines," Kritenbrink said in an online press briefing.

"I think rather than overly focusing on the detail like exactly where such submarines may or may not operate in the future, I’d go back to my earlier point: AUKUS is all about contributing to the peace and stability... across this region for decades. Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to continuing to do so for the decades to come," he added.

For his part, US National Security Council Director Grant Schneider said, "It will be some time before Australia operates its own sovereign submarines. So it's a little premature I think, certainly, from the United States side on how Australia will operate those."

Kritenbrink reiterated the AUKUS partnership is part of the US commitment to a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region and "is not about developing a capability to be used in one specific area."

"It’s not an agreement that is aimed at any one particular country or challenge that exists out there. It is a commitment, a decades-long commitment, to peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. That builds on the work that we’ve done for many decades now, to contribute to that same peace and stability from which we all benefit," Kritenbrink said.

He said there are no plans at this point to expand the AUKUS agreement to provide nuclear propulsion technology beyond the 3 countries in the partnership.

— With reports from Agence France-Presse and Kyodo News

