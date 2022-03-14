Students enter the gate of Far Eastern University in Manila on February 23, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Student councils from different universities are asking their schools to lay down concrete guidelines on the resumption of face to face classes, as the Commission on Higher Education allows 100 percent capacity for in-person classes in higher education institutions (HEIs) under Alert Level 1 areas.

In a press conference Monday, Lance Fernandez from the Secretariat Committee of the University of the East (UE)-University Student Council said students are dismayed because the university still lacks measures to guide students as they return to the campus.

"Hanggang ngayon ay wala pa ring binababa na plano ang aming administrasyon para sa pagsasagasa ng face to face class... Ang mga kalapit naming mga unibersidad sa Maynila ay nakapagsimula na. Pero kami dito sa UE ay nagde-demand pa rin ang mga estudyante ng isang malinaw na plano at proseso," Fernandez said.

Lance Avery Alo, executive coordinator of the UST-Senior High School Student Council, said they also have not received detailed plans for the reopening of physical classes, which is "problematic" as many students are staying in their respective provinces.

"Kung ibibigay sa amin iyong guidelines ng last minute, mga one week before, paano naman iyong mga nasa ibang parte ng bansa na gusto rin mag-limited face-to-face classes? Hindi naman ganoon kadaling lumuwas sa Maynila at maghanap ng matutuluyan," he said.

"Pinapanawagan namin sa admin namin na ibaba nang mas maaga iyong guidelines... Nananawagan kami ng komprehensibong academic ease habang nagkakaroon ng transition into limited face to face classes."

Alo added the student council has been consulted on academic leniency, but not yet on limited face-to-face classes.

"Sinabi lang po sa amin last time is huwag po mag-alala regarding doon kasi hindi pa naman dapat namin pinoproblema. Pero we beg to differ, since napakalapit na usapin po sa amin ang ligtas na balik-eskwela. Pagdating naman po sa consultation ng parents, naka-schedule pa lang po ang admin sa March 19 with them," he said.

Meanwhile, Jandeil Roperos, president of the National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) and Kabataan Partylist 3rd nominee, called on the national government to fast-track the vaccination rollout so that students are "not discriminated".

Under CHED guidelines, only vaccinated students are allowed to return to in-person classes, and Roperos said she disagrees with this.

"Gawin itong komprehensibo para hindi discriminated iyong mga estudyanteng gustong-gusto nang pumasok ng paaralan dahil hirap na sa distance learning pero hindi pa mabakunahan. Siyempre, kasabay nito, isiguro rin iyong free testing, regular testing, treatment para sa mga estudyante at isolation facilities, health facilities," she said.

Based on CHED's Feb. 21 data, 2.8 million students have been vaccinated, equivalent to 69 percent of the 4.1 million tertiary student population. Among those who got their jabs, 78 percent are fully vaccinated, while 22 percent are partially vaccinated.