MANILA — The Philippine National Police is investigating the shooting incident that wounded a mayoral candidate in Calamba town, Misamis Occidental, it said Monday.

The police are considering politics as one of the motives for the attack.

"The campaign for the local candidates is drawing near, so we have to re-examine the political climate in Calamba town and all other LGUs," PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

"But for now, investigators are still gathering more evidence, including the testimony from the victim."

Police said George Matunog Jr. was walking towards his home in Barangay Southwestern Poblacion when he was shot by a motorcycle-riding assailant on Sunday.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound in his right cheek. He is in stable condition while recuperating at a hospital in Ozamiz City, the police said.

According to a witness, the gunman wore a yellow jacket, Carlos said.

Over 18,000 national and local positions are waiting to be filled in the May 9 elections.

RELATED VIDEO