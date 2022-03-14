MANILA — A fresh batch of more than 800,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country on Monday.
According to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the 868,140 Pfizer jabs procured through a World Bank loan landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 9 p.m via DHL Express Flight LD456.
The country has received at least 237 million shots of various COVID-19 vaccine brands, officials said.
As of March 9, the Department of Health reported 137.4 million — or about 58 percent of the vaccines — have been administered.
So far, nearly 64 million individuals in the Philippines have been fully immunized while some 10.7 million have received a booster shot.
RELATED VIDEO