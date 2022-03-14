A city health office worker prepares a vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during an inoculation drive in Marikina City, May 20 2021. Rolex dela Pena, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — A fresh batch of more than 800,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country on Monday.

According to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the 868,140 Pfizer jabs procured through a World Bank loan landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport past 9 p.m via DHL Express Flight LD456.

The country has received at least 237 million shots of various COVID-19 vaccine brands, officials said.

As of March 9, the Department of Health reported 137.4 million — or about 58 percent of the vaccines — have been administered.

So far, nearly 64 million individuals in the Philippines have been fully immunized while some 10.7 million have received a booster shot.

