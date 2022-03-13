Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes off Occidental Mindoro

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro and was felt as far as Quezon City early on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Phivolcs said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck 77 degrees west of Lubang, Occidental Mindoro at 5:05 am and was recorded at Intensity 3 in Quezon City.

Aftershocks and damage are expected, the agency said.

The country is on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire - an interconnected circle of fault lines which are under constant pressure from super-hot molten rock beneath.

