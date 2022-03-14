Ka Leody laughs off claim of communists, 'dilawan' working for #Halalan2022

File photos.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential candidate Leody de Guzman on Monday laughed off President Rodrigo Duterte’s claim that “dilawans” are working with communist groups to disrupt this year's elections.

Duterte expressed alarm over an alleged intelligence report made public by presidential contender Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson that the Communist Party of the Philippines, along with the New People's Army (NPA), is supposedly working with the campaign of Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Nakakatawa si Pangulong Duterte. Nakakatawa. Noong panahon niya, na sinasabi niyang, 'Mabuhay ang NPA!', hindi problema. Ngayon, yung may ibang grupo na pinagbibintangan niya na kasama ng mga NPA, problema," de Guzman told reporters while on the campaign trail in Iligan City.

(President Duterte is funny. So funny. In his time, when he says "Long live the NPA!", they are not a problem. Now he accuses another group that they are working with NPAs, and it is a problem.)

"Walang sariling panindigan itong pangulo natin. 'Pag siya, pwede. Kapag iba, hindi pwede,” he added.

(Our president does not have a firm stand. If it favors him, it's fine. If it favors others, it's not allowed.)

Robredo belied claims she has aligned with communist leader Jose Ma. Sison.

The vice president said she does not believe in using violence to solve problems and that it is not true that she will be forming a coalition government with the CPP-NPA-National Democratic Front if she wins the upcoming elections.

"Para klaro: kasinungalingan ito," she said.

(To be clear: This is a lie.)

"Once and for all: Kaliwa, kanan, taas, baba, lahat handa tayong pakinggan — basta tapat, mapayapa, at handang magtrabaho para i-angat ang buhay ng Pilipino," Robredo said.

(Once and for all: Left, right, up, down, we are ready to listen to everyone - as long as they are truthful, peaceful, and ready to work for the betterment of the Filipinos.)

De Guzman accused Duterte of having ulterior motives to support the late dictator's son Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., another presidential aspirant.

Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, is Marcos' running mate.

“Bukod pa sa, 'Totoo ba 'yun?', or 'yan ang isang paraan niya para suportahan si Marcos, para suportahan 'yung kaniyang anak in relation to Marcos," said De Guzman.

(Besides doubts about the truthfulness of his allegation, that may be Duterte's way to support Marcos, to support his daughter in relation to Marcos.)

"Umamin na siya, umamin na siya na siya ay may maganda ng kasunduan kay Marcos at ikakampanya niya si Marcos. 'Wag nang maninira pa siya. Umamin na dapat si Duterte at si Ping Lacson na sila ay parehong kay Marcos, yun ang dapat gawin."

(Duterte should just admit that he already has a good agreement with Marcos and that he will campaign for Marcos. He should not attempt to besmirch the reputation of others. Duterte and Ping Lacson should admit that they are both backing Marcos. That's what they should do.)

Duterte recently said that his successor should be compassionate and decisive, and a good judge of character, adding he prefers someone who is a lawyer.

Marcos is not a lawyer by profession, and was once criticized by Duterte as a weak leader.

RELATED VIDEO: