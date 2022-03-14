Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso prepares for his motorcade around Sorsogon, part of Vice President Leni Robredo’s Bicol bailiwick, on March 14, 2022. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

SORSOGON CITY - Presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday admitted to experiencing chest pains while campaigning here, but assured that the issue is not life threatening.

Aksyon Demokratiko vice presidential candidate Willie Ong said his running mate complained of chest pains in the morning, prompting Domagoso to disembark from his party's campaign float halfway through their route.

Domagoso and his slate - who transferred from their float to a coaster - reaches Sorsogon City town proper where supporters ask for selfies and campaign shirts. pic.twitter.com/Zhwna1FEUr — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) March 14, 2022

"Nagkakaroon ako ng ano (I experienced some), muscle pain lang pala," Domagoso, 47, told reporters when asked about his health status.

"[It's] Nothing serious... 'Yung change nung weather condition, plus yung tedious schedule lang," he said.

Domagoso assured his supporters that there was nothing to worry about, especially that he has a couple of doctors - Ong and his wife Dr. Liza - in his team.

"Biruin mo, saan ka nakakita, may vice president na ako, may doktor pa ako," he said in jest.

(Where can you find something like what I have wherein I have both a vice president and a doctor.)

"Nothing to worry at all, as in zero," he added.

Domagoso may be suffering from costochondritis, Ong, a cardiologist, said in a Facebook post.

"Ayos naman ang pakinig ko sa puso niya. Ang sabi ko ay balewala 'yan. Sa buto lang ang sakit dahil sa pagod," he said, noting that the Manila Mayor's condition is "not a heart attack."

(His heart is okay when I listened to it. I told him it's nothing but a pain in the bone due to stress.)

The presidential candidate's blood pressure and heart rate are also normal, he added.

While some people may be worried about having costochondritis, the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer is in good condition, said Ong.

Domagoso and his slate were expected to proceed to Daraga town in Albay after having lunch with Sorsogon Gov. Francis "Chiz" Escudero and provincial mayors here.

The Aksyon Demokratiko team will then proceed to campaign in the towns of Oas and Ligao, and Legazpi City on March 15, before flying to the Visayas to woo more voters.

Domagoso ranked third in the latest voters' preference survey of Pulse Asia conducted in February, getting 10 percent of support from the 2,400 adult respondents who are registered voters.

The poll was topped by former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., who earned 60 percent, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo, who got 15 percent.

Domagoso, however, placed first as a second-choice candidate, based on the survey.

For the vice presidency, Ong placed fourth, with six percent, trailing behind Sara Duterte-Carpio's 53 percent, Vicente "Tito" Sotto's 24 percent, and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan's 11 percent.

RELATED VIDEO