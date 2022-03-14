DepEd-Davao probes teacher over malicious remarks vs Robredo

DAVAO CITY — The Department of Education (DepEd) XI is investigating a public school teacher of the Davao City National High School over his malicious comment on Facebook against Vice President Leni Robredo.

The teacher commented: “18 hours daw siya nag work tapos 6hours lang iyang tulog, sumatotal baho siyag b***t kay walay ligo-ligo.”

(She’s working for 18 hours and she only has 6 hours of sleep. That means, she reeks because she doesn’t take a bath.)

DepEd XI spokesperson Dodong Atillo confirmed that their office received a formal written complaint against the said teacher.

“The order to look into the matter came from DepEd Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo,” he said.

Atillo said the sanction on the teacher will be based on the results of the investigation.

“It’s important for the investigating body to look into all angles just to a certain veracity of the complaint, semblance of truth or anything inappropriate and whatever will be the outcome will be the basis of the future actions of the DepEd specifically the Davao City office,” Atillo said.

Teachers are reminded to be more cautious in whatever they post and share in social media.

“There are laws we have to follow with respect to say posting our sentiments, propagating announcements from our end… we have to make sure that everything is under the ambit of our policies and morals and social responsibility,” Atillo said.

- report from Chrislen Bulosan