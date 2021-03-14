VP Robredo says govt officials must be good example after Sinas' latest protocol breach

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021 in light of the decision of the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to dismiss the entire electoral protest filed by defeated candidate Bongbong Marcos. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said government officials must be examples in following health protocols against COVID-19, as she scored national police chief Gen. Debold Sinas for his alleged recent breaches.

Sinas, who was confirmed Thursday to be COVID-19 positive, was found to have skipped triage during his trip to Oriental Mindoro on the day of his positive coronavirus test result, according to the local government.

He should have also waited for the result of his test, since he already took a swab test, before traveling.

"Makakatulong na iyong lahat na protocols, sinusunod natin kasi hindi naman siguro tayo 100 percent na malilibre. Pero at least, nagiging responsable tayo," Robredo said.

(It would help if we follow all protocols because we're not sure we'll be 100 percent free of COVID. But at least we were responsible.)

"Dapat nga tayo iyong example. Walang excuse, kasi wala namang na-e-excuse sa virus, ‘di ba? Responsibility natin na hindi tayo carrier," she said in her weekly radio show.

(We should be the examples. There should be no excuse because no one is exempted from getting the virus. It's our responsibility not to be carriers.)

"May outrage pero gawing leksyon para sa ating lahat. Dapat maging reminder siya sa atin lahat na maging responsable. So I think, iyon iyong ipapaalala natin sa lahat ng nakikinig na kahit iyong mga government officials."

(There's outrage but this should also be a lesson to everyone. His case should be a reminder to all of us, including government officials, to be responsible.)

Sinas did not undergo necessary health protocols because he arrived through a helicopter and did not pass through the pier of Calapan where screening is being conducted for visitors, the government of Oriental Mindoro said in a statement.

Upon learning his positive result, Sinas immediately returned to Metro Manila, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana had said.

The PNP chief is asymptomatic and has volunteered to be confined at the Kiangan treatment facility in Camp Crame in Quezon City, according to Usana.

Sinas, as the Metro Manila Police chief, came under fire in May for holding a birthday mañanita celebration during the capital region's strict lockdown.

Other officials have been scored for alleged quarantine violations, including Palace spokesperson Harry Roque, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, and Senators Manny Pacquiao and Aquilino Pimentel III.