SWS: Blended learning harder than face-to-face learning, say 89% of families

MANILA - Majority of families with children enrolled in "blended learning" said the current set up is more difficult than face-to-face learning, a survey released Saturday by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

The national survey conducted by the SWS on November 21-25, 2020 found that 89 percent of families with enrolled school-age members said the current "blended learning system" is more difficult than past face-to-face learning.

The same survey showed 60 percent of families with enrolled school-age members dedicate more time to guiding children in the blended learning system. Most commonly, mothers are the one who help children with their lessons (57 percent).

On the other hand, 6 percent of families said it is easier now that their children are engaged in blended learning, while 3 percent said it is somewhat easier now. Another 3 percent said it is much easier now.

The remaining 5 percent of families with currently enrolled school-age members said it is neither easier nor more difficult now.

However, the survey also found that the education level of household heads also affect how much difficulty a family has with blended learning.

The percentage of families who said they find blended learning more difficult now is higher among those with household heads who finished up to some junior high school education or less (67 to 69 percent) than those with higher educational attainment (54 to 57 percent).

The survey also indicated that 45 percent of families with enrolled school-age members said expenses are lower in the blended learning system.

Under blended learning, students are taught using various means including using online, television, radio, and printed materials.

The Fourth Quarter 2020 SWS, which is the first in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 600 in Luzon and 300 each in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4% for Luzon, and ±6% for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The survey items were non-commissioned and were included on SWS’s initiative and released as a public service.

FROM THE ARCHIVES