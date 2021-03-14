Senate panel shelves PNP-PDEA probe as Sinas, Villanueva positive for COVID-19

MANILA - The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs announced it will be postponing Monday's inquiry on the deadly shootout between the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency after the respective heads of each agency both tested positive for COVID-19.

The notice, issued Sunday, was signed by committee chairman Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa.

Both PNP Chief Debold Sinas and PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva tested positive for COVID-19, and are both undergoing quarantine.

Dela Rosa also said the inquiry will be postponed until further notice.

As of Sunday, the Philippines has a total of 621,498 COVID-19 cases. The tally includes 12,829 deaths, 560,512 recoveries and 48,157 active cases.

