PH 'on track' to meet COVID-19 inoculation target, says vaccine czar

Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Ifectious Disease head and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez is inoculated with the Sinovac VOCID-19 vaccine at the Philippine General Hospital on March 1, 2021. PCOO-OPGMA

MANILA - The government is "on track" to achieve its target of vaccinating 70 percent of the country's population against COVID-19 this year, an official said Sunday as he denied the slow pace of government's immunization program.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the pace of the inoculation drive, which began nearly 3 weeks ago, would pick up when the bulk of vaccines arrive.

"To put things into proper perspective, the initial vaccine roll-out is still limited to our medical frontliners and healthcare workers and not yet for the general public," he said in a statement.

"When all our medical frontliners and health care workers are inoculated and our country already has sufficient vaccine supplies, we shall significantly pick up the pace of our vaccination program."

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said last week that the initial rollout of the country's COVID-19 vaccination program is "not as quick" as what the government had wanted, with only 114,615, as of March 10, receiving shots.

The Philippines aims to inoculate some 250,000 to 300,000 individuals against COVID-19 every day when the bulk of its vaccine supply arrives this year, testing czar Vince Dizon earlier said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire had said the government has until 2023 to inoculate its targeted population in case vaccine deliveries would be delayed.

"The current production capacity of vaccine manufacturers simply has not been able to keep up with global demand. Moreover, most of the anti-COVID vaccines produced have already been pre-ordered already by rich countries. This is a reality that governments across the globe must collectively confront and decisively address the soonest," Galvez said.

Meanwhile, nearly 90 percent of some 1.1 million Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived earlier this month have been delivered nationwide, he said.

"They have already been dispatched to far-flung areas such as Batanes in northern Luzon, and to the southernmost island province of Tawi-Tawi in Mindanao," he said.

"With these positive developments, the Duterte Administration is confident that it is on track in implementing its immunization program and optimistic that it would be able to achieve its target of inoculating about 70 percent of the country’s population within this year."

Galvez had said the country targets to acquire 161 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

On the claim that government borrowed over P10 trillion for its vaccination drive, Galvez said all loan and grants signed by the Department of Finance is accessible on its official website.

Galvez urged the public to "learn to live with the virus until it is totally eradicated."

"We must also keep in mind that the vaccine program will not put an immediate end to the health crisis... Risk avoidance must therefore be a part of our line of defense," he said.

"In order for us to fully reopen the economy, we must not forget the most important lesson we have learned over the past year: we cannot be complacent. Therefore, we must still continue to strictly adhere to minimum health standards and community quarantine protocols."

The Philippines on Saturday reported 5,000 fresh cases, the highest in nearly 7 months, raising the country’s total number of infections to 616,611. Active cases stood at 56,679.

The Department of Health confirmed the detection of a COVID-19 variant first found in the country, which the Philippine Genome Center believes "developed locally."

The DOH also announced the detection of the more transmissible Brazil variant, or the P.1, in a Filipino patient who had returned from Brazil.

Prof. Guido David, OCTA Research Group fellow, said Sunday that if the current reproduction rate of 1.9 does not change, the country may register as high as 8,000 daily new COVID-19 cases by the end of the month and 18,000-20,000 by mid-April.