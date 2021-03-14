PDEA chief Wilkins Villanueva tests positive for COVID-19

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva answers questions during the hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee C on the agency’s proposed 2021 budget. Joseph Vidal, Senate PRIB

MANILA – Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Wilkins Villanueva announced Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Villanueva said he took an RT-PCR test at the Chinese General Hospital on Saturday as a requirement in attending a Senate hearing on Monday.

“This morning, I received the result. I tested positive,” Villanueva said.

“I'm sorry to all the people that I had close contact for the past days. Please take necessary precaution,” he added.

Villanueva said he would undergo isolation.

On Thursday, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas said he also tested positive for COVID-19 as infections in the country have been observed to increase in recent weeks amid reports of new variants being detected.

On Saturday, the Philippines recorded 5,000 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total to 616,611. Active cases stood at 56,679.

The OCTA Research Group said the country might record up to 8,000 daily new COVID-19 cases by the end of March if the current reproduction rate of 1.9 does not change.

The Philippines will mark Monday the first anniversary of the imposition of community quarantine in Metro Manila, home to a tenth of the country's population.

COVID-19 vaccination started nearly three weeks ago, prioritizing health workers and using shots developed by AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

RELATED VIDEO: