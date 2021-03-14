Manila Mayor 'Isko' orders gov't offices to revert to 30 percent onsite capacity

MANILA - Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso ordered all government agencies in the city to again limit the number of staff reporting in their offices, following the surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.

Domagoso said all city government offices will be required to have only 30 percent of their staff physically reporting for work, with the exception of some agencies.

In a statement, the city's Public Information Office said the measure will be implemented starting March 15, and will cover all government offices in the city, except for the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Department of Public Services, Department of Public Service, Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau, Manila Health Department, Manila Department of Social Welfare, and all district hospitals.

"Babalik tayo sa pagbabawas ng mga tao sa city hall para precautionary measure," Domagoso said.

(We're going back to reducing the number of people in City Hall as a precautionary measure.)

Domagoso also ordered the Manila Police District to cancel all leaves, except medical leaves, to address the COVID-19 situation in the city.

As of Sunday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the City of Manila was at 1,549, with a running total of 28,451 recoveries and 824 deaths, according to data from the Manila Health Department.

The Philippines has a total of 621,498 COVID-19 cases. The tally includes 12,829 deaths, 560,512 recoveries and 48,157 active cases.

