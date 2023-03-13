MANILA — The Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs has postponed its probe into the series of killings of local executives, originally scheduled for Wednesday.

Panel chairman Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa explained that he decided to postpone the public hearing pending the result of the investigations.

"To give ample time to the PNP and DOJ to file airtight cases against the suspects. We don't want to divide their attention," Dela Rosa in a text statement said.

The committee will only start its investigation once the prosecutors have already filed the appropriate cases against the suspects, Dela Rosa added.

Meanwhile, Sen. JV Ejercito called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to fully investigate slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo’s 5 to 6 security aides who were conspicuously absent when the local executive was gunned down by heavily-armed men.

“Yung circumstance na yun na 5 dun sa 6 na security escorts ni Gov. Degamo did not report on that fateful day that he was assassinated. Para sa akin medyo kaduda-dudang coincidence yun,” Ejercito pointed out.

Ejercito, chairperson of the Senate Local Government committee, also pointed out how “compromised” the police and regional police offices in Negros Oriental are, with some even refusing to serve the warrant.

On March 4, Degamo and eight other people died after at least six gunmen attacked his home in Pamplona municipality while he was meeting with his constituents.

