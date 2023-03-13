Padilla shrugs off colleagues' objection to Charter change

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" Padilla. Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB/file

MANILA -- Sen. Robin Padilla on Monday said he remains unfazed by his colleagues lukewarm reception to his push to amend economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

"No surrender po talaga ito," Padilla said, adding that he wants to finalize the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes' report on Charter change by May.

According to Padilla, he does not feel disheartened even if Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri himself said that Charter change is not their priority.

"Katunayan ang instruction po ni Senate President, tuloy-tuloy lang ako... Sa akin po ay tuloy-tuloy lang ako. Hindi ko po nakikita na parang ako pinipigilan niya," he said.

The senator also turned down the idea of seeking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s support for Cha-cha.

"Hindi kaya ng prinsipyo ko. Hindi ko kaya. Kasi para sa akin sa legislation ito. Di ko kailanman matatanggap kailangan ako mag-bow na di sa mandato niya... Pag nagmano ako kay Presidente, para mong sinasabi sa ilalim kami ng executive," Padilla said.

Padilla is set to fly to Cebu this week to hold another hearing on Cha-cha.

The lower House is set to pass on final reading this week the implementing bill that called for a Constitutional convention to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

In the Senate, proposals for Charter change remain at the committee level led by Padilla.

