P40.8-M worth of 'shabu' confiscated from passenger in NAIA

MANILA -- The Bureau of Customs-NAIA on Sunday, along with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), confiscated P40.8 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu from a passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The passenger, a Malagasy national, arrived at NAIA from Hong Kong via Ethiopian Airlines ET 644 and was originally from Madagascar, East Africa.

Authorities found a suspicious image inside the passenger's luggage, and upon further inspection, 6 kilos of shabu, worth P40.8 million, was found inside.

The passenger is currently under investigation.

