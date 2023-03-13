President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. delivers a speech after the Memorandum of Understanding signing between the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency in a formal ceremony at the President’s Hall in Malacañang Palace on March 13, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News, PPA/Pool.

MANILA — A journalists' group on Monday welcomed the Marcos administration's plan of launching a digital media literacy campaign to combat disinformation.

National Union of Journalists of the Philippines chairman Jonathan De Santos said disinformation, which is deliberately misleading or biased information, remains a problem in the country.

"I feel that we are more critical now of our sources of information and I think we are a little more or less equipped with critical thinking. Of course, campaigns to increase that are always welcome," he told ANC's "Rundown".

But De Santos expressed concern such campaign could be used to discredit certain media sources.

"'Yun nga 'yung danger (that is the danger). It might be in the guise of a media literacy campaign. It could be used to discredit or lower the credibility of certain media sources," he said.

It is not the first time that the Palace led media literacy initiatives.

In 2019, the then-Presidential Communications Operations Office launched a media and information literacy campaign, De Santos noted.

"Medyo weird, medyo cross-purposes sila at times. There might be a tendency to dismiss like critical reports or dismiss unflattering views as fake news," he said.

(It was a bit weird. They were on cross-purposes at times.)

During the 2022 elections, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s presidential campaign was criticized for allegedly employing disinformation to revamp his family name, particularly by whitewashing the martial rule of his father and namesake, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Marcos Jr. had denied the allegations.

"We can't even actually say that they've employed trolls but we can definitely say it was to their advantage," De Santos said.

"There is that risk talaga of this firehose of information. Basically, there's so much of it. Our audience has a hard time to discern fact from fiction."