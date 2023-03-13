Tensions ran high as the relatives of the slain 67-year old woman met the 28-year-old suspect who is also the victim’s son.

They could not hide their anger as they confronted their nephew.

The victim’s sister said what the suspect did to his mother is unforgivable.

“Makikita mo basag-basag ang mukha, basag-basag ang ulo, basag ang bungo tapos pinagkasya mo sa maliit — eh laki-laki ng ate ko pagkasyahin niya sa box,” she said.

The relatives of the victim went to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) office in Quezon City to give their statement and meet face-to-face the man who allegedly killed their sister.

The former partner of the suspect also went to the NBI and said that they were together for seven years and even had a daughter.

“Nagulat rin po ako pero 'di ako nagtaka kasi mapanakit po siya eh,” she said.

The sisters of the victim are determined to file a case against the suspect and said that even if he is their nephew, he has to face the consequences.

“Mas mahal ko ate ko 'di niya deserve... 'di nya deserve mamatay ng ganoon,” the victim's sister said.

RELATED VIDEO: