MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday said it arrested an American who was caught on video assaulting a delivery rider in Cebu.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said he had 43-year-old Phillip Justin Bean arrested after he found out that the latter has been overstaying in the Philippines for almost a year now.

BI records showed that his last extension of stay was on April 7, 2022.

The official also noted that Bean may have been illegally working as an alien in the country, as he has been working as a duty manager for a bar in Cebu City without a work permit and visa.

“He has no right to verbally and physically abuse a Filipino. His actions show that he is abusing the hospitality of our country. He should be deported for being an undesirable alien,” Tansingco said.

He added that Bean would be included in the immigration blacklist to perpetually ban him from re-entering the Philippines.