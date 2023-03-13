The families of 3 young men killed in Sultan Kudarat seek the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation on March 13, 2023. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The families of 3 young men allegedly killed by cops in Sultan Kudarat sought the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation in filing a case of murder, planting of evidence and falsification of documents complaints against members of the Sultan Kudarat police.

According the NBI spokesperson Gisele Garcia Dumlao, it was evident in their investigation that there was no indication of a shootout, based on the bullet trajectory.

She explained: “Malapitan ang tama nung mga victim at ang trajectory mayroon upward at downward eh so it's possible nga dito sa findings na hindi during shootout nangyari ito eh. It's because malapitan so downward yung iba, upward ang tama.”

Eight Sultan Kudarat cops, including the municipal police station chief of police, face murder, planting of evidence, falsification of documents and other raps before the Department of Justice over the killing of 3 young men on December 2 in Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

According the victim’s families, the allegations of the police are not true. Ali Boro Aripodin, father of Samanoden Mustapha Ali, said his son is innocent.

“Sabi nila may mga dala silang baril, granada, shabu pero di po yun totoo, yung anak ko kahit mag sigarilyo di siya nag sigarilyo,” he said.

According to the mother of one victim, Soraine Tingao Ansa, she saw marks of torture and bodily harm on her son.

“Namatay sila na sobra pinahirapan sinakal, sinaktan mga bata pa sila may mga pangarap sa buhay tapos hindi man lang sila naawa na ganun lang para silang pumatay ng hayop,” she said.

