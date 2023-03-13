DAVAO DE ORO — The entire Davao de Oro has been placed under a state of calamity due a series of earthquakes that damaged hundreds of houses in the southern province last week.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan approved the resolution declaring a state of calamity during a virtual session on Saturday, March 11.

"In order to facilitate expedient delivery of services to the affected individuals and/or communities in our province, a declaration of state of calamity is deemed necessary," the resolution read.

The string of tremors damaged around 2,712 houses, according to a report from the Davao regional disaster risk reduction and management council on Sunday morning.

The quakes affected some 6,720 families in the province and left around P39 million in infrastructure damage across the Davao region.



The government has provided around P16 million in aid to affected residents.

As of March 12, the total number of recorded earthquakes in Davao de Oro has reached 1,468, with magnitudes ranging from 1.4 to 5.9. However, only 33 tremors were felt by residents.



